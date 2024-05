Torres went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 8-0 win over the Padres.

Torres has gone 12-for-45 (.267) over his last 12 contests, adding three homers and eight RBI in that span. The second baseman started the year slow, but he's come around over the last couple of weeks while retaining a near-everyday role. For the season, he's slashing .221/.298/.318 with four homers, 15 RBI, 25 runs scored, seven doubles and four stolen bases over 219 plate appearances.