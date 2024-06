Torres went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Twins.

He took Bailey Ober deep in the second inning to get the Yankees on the board, giving Torres his fifth long ball of the year. The second baseman has hit safely in five straight games and 10 of the last 11 as he shows signs of emerging from his season-long slump -- over that 11-game stretch he's slashing .297/.372/.514 with two doubles and two homers.