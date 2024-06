Torres went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run, an additional run and a walk Wednesday in an 11-5 victory against Kansas City.

Torres further busted open the game for the Yankees with a three-run shot off Daniel Lynch in the seventh inning. The long ball was his second in June and his sixth overall this season. Four of the long balls have come over his past 21 contests after Torres went deep just twice over his initial 49 games.