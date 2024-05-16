Torres went 1-for-3 with a walk, one stolen base and one run scored in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Twins.

Torres' steal was his first since April 13. The second baseman has had a modest May, batting .205 (9-for-44) with two home runs and four RBI. That's a little worse than his .216 average for the season, and he's added a poor .574 OPS with four steals, two home runs, 10 RBI, 19 runs scored and four doubles through 183 plate appearances. While Torres has struggled, he remains the Yankees' near-everyday starter at the keystone.