Torres is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Ray, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Torres will not start for the first time since April 20 against Tampa Bay, though he did pinch hit in that contest. Torres is 5-for-30 with five walks and a solo home run in May, and he is coming off an 0-for-4 outing with one strikeout in Friday's win. Oswaldo Cabrera will shift to second base Saturday, while Jon Berti gets the start at third.