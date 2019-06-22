Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Sitting out Saturday

Torres is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Astros, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Torres will head to the bench after going 12-for-31 (.387 average) with four home runs, 13 RBI and 12 runs while starting each of the past 10 games. Despite his immense success of late, Torres will likely stick in the bottom half of the lineup on a regular basis with the Yankees recently acquiring Edwin Encarnacion and getting their top two power hitters (Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge) back from the injured list.