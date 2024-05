Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Friday that he expects Hamilton (illness) to be back for Sunday's series finale against the Padres, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Hamilton was placed on the 7-day COVID-19 injured list Monday, and the right-hander appears to have recovered from the illness. Over 19 appearances this season, Hamilton has a 3.18 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and six holds across 22.2 innings.