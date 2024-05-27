Hamilton (illness) is expected to be activated from the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Hamilton was eligible to return for Sunday's series finale in San Diego, but the team will ultimately end up giving him a couple extra days off before he is added to the active roster ahead of New York's three-game series on the road against the Angels beginning Tuesday. Yoendrys Gomez was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday, opening a spot on the 26-man roster for Hamilton.