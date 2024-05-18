Hamilton earned a hold against the White Sox on Friday despite allowing one run on three hits while striking out one batter over one-third of an inning.

This wasn't Hamilton's finest performance, as he gave up a double followed by a run-scoring single prior to recording his only out. The right-hander then yielded another double to put the tying runs in scoring position, but Caleb Ferguson came to the rescue in relief of Hamilton to prevent any more runs from scoring. Despite the poor outing, Hamilton was credited with his first hold since May 1. The 28-year-old has taken a bit of a step back in comparison to last season, but he's still been relatively effective this year with a 3.18 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 19:9 K:BB through 22.2 innings.