Wilson (shoulder) will open the season on the injured list, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

An MRI last week confirmed that Wilson wasn't dealing with an serious shoulder injury, and he's since resumed throwing. He's in a fine place in his recovery, but the lost buildup time means he won't be quite ready to go by Opening Day. The Yankees can backdate his trip to the injured list, meaning he won't have to miss more than a week to start the season.