Wilson signed a one-year contract with the Reds on Friday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

The move appears to be in direct response to Alex Young (back) having a setback which will lead to a stint on the injured list. Wilson recently opted out of his minor-league deal with the Dodgers after striking out nine and allowing two runs over four spring innings. The 36-year-old last appeared in the majors with the Reds in 2022 before needing Tommy John surgery.