Wilson (knee) has made two relief appearances since exiting early in a 6-4 loss to the Padres on April 30, recording two outs while surrendering four earned runs on four hits and no walks.

After leaving the April 30 game when he took a line drive off his right knee, Wilson was sent in for X-rays, which revealed no major damage. He went unused for the next couple of days before he was summoned out of the bullpen Friday and Tuesday. He struck out the lone batter he faced in Friday's 3-0 loss to Baltimore, but he was bludgeoned for four hits -- including two home runs -- in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to Arizona.