The Reds reinstated Wilson (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list Sunday.

After being placed on the IL on May 17 with left shoulder tightness, Wilson didn't require a minor-league rehab assignment prior to being activated, as the Reds were comfortable enough with how he looked over multiple bullpen sessions to bring him back on the 26-man active roster. Southpaw Alex Young was optioned to Triple-A Louisville to make room in the bullpen for WIlson.