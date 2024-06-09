Wilson retired both batters faced and recorded his first save in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Cubs.

Lucas Sims was first to get the save opportunity, but he departed after allowing two Cubs to reach base. Enter Wilson, who induced a popout and groundout, to record his first save since Sept. 2019. Presumably, closer Alexis Diaz was unavailable after having thrown a combined 42 pitches Thursday and Friday. Wilson, who returned from the injured list last week, has a 5.93 ERA over 20 outings (13.2 innings) this season.