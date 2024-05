The Reds placed Wilson on the 15-day injured list Friday with left shoulder tightness.

Wilson struck out the only batter he faced during Thursday's win over the Dodgers in three pitches, though it seems he is now dealing with shoulder problems following his appearance. With the 36-year-old southpaw sidelined for the next two weeks, Carson Spiers will come up from Triple-A Louisville to fill the open spot on Cincinnati's pitching staff.