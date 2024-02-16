Wilson (lat) agreed to a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on Friday that includes an invitation to major-league spring training, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Wilson missed all of last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery and a lat injury, so the Brewers unsurprisingly declined his $2.5 million club option for 2024.The left-hander last saw significant MLB action with the Red and Yankees in 2021 with a 5.29 ERA in 42 appearances, and he'll likely fill a middle-relief role if he earns a spot in the Dodgers' bullpen.