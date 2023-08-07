The Brewers transferred Wilson (lat) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Monday.

Wilson opened the season on the IL while recovering from Tommy John surgery and was reinstated July 28, only to return to the IL one day later when he was diagnosed with a left lat strain. Manager Craig Counsell confirmed that Wilson's latest injury will keep him out for the season, so the veteran reliever's move to the 60-day IL was merely a formality. Wilson didn't make any appearances with the Brewers during his day-long stay on the active roster and only made five appearances for the Reds in 2022 before getting his elbow surgically repaired. The Brewers hold an affordable $2.5 million team option for Wilson in 2024, but his poor health record the past two years could be enough to dissuade Milwaukee from retaining the soon-to-be 36-year-old southpaw.