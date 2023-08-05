Manager Craig Counsell said Friday that Wilson (lat) will miss the rest of the 2023 season, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Wilson suffered the lat strain while warming up for his season debut July 29 after recovering from Tommy John surgery, and he won't end up taking the big-league mound this season. The veteran left-hander made just five appearances last year before requiring the elbow procedure, and 2023 is now a lost season. He has a $2.5 million club option for 2024, but the Brewers aren't likely to exercise that option given the circumstances.