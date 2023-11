The Brewers declined Wilson's (lat) $2.5 million club option for 2024 on Thursday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Wilson gets a $150,000 buyout as he heads into free agency. The 36-year-old left-hander missed the first half of the 2023 campaign while recovering from Tommy John surgery and then suffered a season-ending lat strain just as he was preparing to return in late July.