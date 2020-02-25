Cessa is expected to pitch out of the bullpen this season, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Cessa was mentioned by general manager Brian Cashman early in February as a potential starter in the absence of James Paxton (back) and Domingo German (suspension), but manager Aaron Boone indicated Tuesday that Cessa would pitch in relief. With a modest 4.50 career ERA and a 19.3 percent strikeout rate, Cessa probably isn't destined for high-leverage work.