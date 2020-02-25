Yankees' Luis Cessa: Expected to fill bullpen role
Cessa is expected to pitch out of the bullpen this season, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Cessa was mentioned by general manager Brian Cashman early in February as a potential starter in the absence of James Paxton (back) and Domingo German (suspension), but manager Aaron Boone indicated Tuesday that Cessa would pitch in relief. With a modest 4.50 career ERA and a 19.3 percent strikeout rate, Cessa probably isn't destined for high-leverage work.
