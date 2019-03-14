Yankees' Luis Cessa: Leading fifth starter candidate
Cessa is the leading candidate to open the year as the Yankees' fifth starter, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.
Domingo German and Jonathan Loaisiga are more exciting for fantasy purposes, but it is Cessa who has apparently been the most impressive so far in this competition with Luis Severino (shoulder) set to open the year on the injured list. Cessa has a 0.69 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 13 innings this spring, and tossed four scoreless innings Thursday against the Blue Jays. Also working in Cessa's favor is that he is out of minor-league options. German will likely also open in the rotation, with CC Sabathia (knee, heart, suspension) likely to miss a couple weeks at the start of the season.
