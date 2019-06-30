Yankees' Luis Cessa: Pitches four scoreless frames
Cessa threw four shutout innings in relief, allowing four hits with no walks and two strikeouts in a no-decision against the Red Sox on Sunday.
The 27-year-old entered after the Yankees gave up four runs in the first. Cessa didn't pitch long enough to earn the win, but his four scoreless innings were key to the comeback, which the Yankees completed in the seventh. With this performance, the 27-year-old dropped his ERA half a run. Cessa is 0-1 with a 4.61 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 41 strikeouts in 41 innings this season.
More News
-
Yankees' Luis Cessa: Providing length behind opener•
-
Yankees' Luis Cessa: Game postponed due to weather•
-
Yankees' Luis Cessa: Set to start Monday•
-
Yankees' Luis Cessa: Set for long-relief role•
-
Yankees' Luis Cessa: Working in relief Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Luis Cessa: Leading fifth starter candidate•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 15 sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Get Gray
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...