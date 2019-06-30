Cessa threw four shutout innings in relief, allowing four hits with no walks and two strikeouts in a no-decision against the Red Sox on Sunday.

The 27-year-old entered after the Yankees gave up four runs in the first. Cessa didn't pitch long enough to earn the win, but his four scoreless innings were key to the comeback, which the Yankees completed in the seventh. With this performance, the 27-year-old dropped his ERA half a run. Cessa is 0-1 with a 4.61 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 41 strikeouts in 41 innings this season.