Yankees' Luke Voit: Blasts three-run homer

Voit went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer as the Yankees defeated the Mets 12-5 in the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday.

Voit gave the Yankees a lead they would not relinquish with a three-run bomb to left in the fourth inning off Zack Wheeler. It was the 28-year-old's 16th homer of the season and the fifth in his last 16 games. Voit's slash line is now .263/.379/.508 for the year, and he has 44 RBI in 236 at-bats.