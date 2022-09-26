Manager Aaron Boone said he is hopeful Carpenter (foot) could return during their final series against Texas, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Boone went on to say that the Yankees are "still a ways away from having an idea if that's going to be possible or not." Carpenter has been held out of action since the beginning of August with a fracture in his left foot. If he's unable to make it back for the end of the regular season, there is still a solid chance he can return to New York's lineup at some point during their playoff run.