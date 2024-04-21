Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Sunday that Carpenter (oblique) is still at least a few days away from starting his rehab assignment, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Carpenter took swings during batting practice both Friday and Saturday. Marmol noted that those sessions went well for Carpenter, but the veteran first baseman could need upwards of a week before beginning his rehab assignment. Carpenter has been on the Cardinals' 10-day IL since April 2 after straining his right oblique.
