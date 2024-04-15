Share Video

Carpenter (oblique) is currently traveling with the Cardinals and took infield practice in Arizona over the weekend, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Sidelined since early April with a right oblique strain, Carpenter seems to be making progress in his recovery, though it's unclear where he stands in his hitting progression. With that, a return timetable is still up in the air for the 14-year veteran. Carpenter appeared in three games -- including a couple starts at DH -- for the Cardinals early on this season, going 3-for-10 with three singles and a run scored.

