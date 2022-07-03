Carpenter went 3-for-5 with a pair of home runs and four RBI in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against Cleveland.

Prior to Saturday, Carpenter hadn't started a game since June 22, but he was in the lineup for the first game of the twin bill. The veteran took advantage of the opportunity, going deep in each of the sixth and ninth innings and producing a run-scoring single in the seventh. Though Carpenter's route to playing time remains complicated, he's been great for the Yankees when called upon this season, slashing .293/.420/.902 with eight homers and 17 RBI over 51 plate appearances.