Krook was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Tuesday.

He's losing his spot on the 40-man roster to Jordan Groshans, who was claimed off waivers. Krook, 29, was roughed up for 11 runs over four innings during his time with the Yankees in 2023. He did collect a 1.32 ERA with 55 strikeouts over 34 innings at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre last season in his first year as a full-time reliever, so perhaps there will be interest on waivers if a team can stomach his control problems.