The Yankees placed Krook (undisclosed) on the minor-league 7-day injured list July 22.

The nature of the issue affecting Krook is unclear, and it's uncertain when he'll be able to return to action. The lefty reliever has struggled in two games for the major-league Yankees this season, allowing seven earned runs over three innings. However, Krook has impressed with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, posting a 0.70 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 46:18 K:BB across 25.2 frames.