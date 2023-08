Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre reinstated Krook (back) from the 7-day injured list Wednesday, Conor Foley of The Scranton Times-Tribune reports.

Krook will return to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre bullpen after he had been sidelined for just over a month with a back issue. Over 25.2 innings with the Triple-A club this season, Krook has posted a 0.70 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 46:18 K:BB.