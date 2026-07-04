Nationals' Matt Krook: Lands with Nats

Washington claimed Krook off outright waivers from the Athletics on Saturday.

Krook struggled during his time with the A's before being DFA'd on Friday, allowing seven earned runs with a 5:4 K:BB over 3.2 innings spanning five appearances. However, the Nationals will look to help him get back on track and in order to utilize him as a lefty option out of the bullpen. To clear room for Krook, Washington designated righty hurler Andre Granillo for assignment and optioned right-hander Zak Kent to Triple-A Rochester.