Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Nationals' Matt Krook: Lands with Nats

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Washington claimed Krook off outright waivers from the Athletics on Saturday.

Krook struggled during his time with the A's before being DFA'd on Friday, allowing seven earned runs with a 5:4 K:BB over 3.2 innings spanning five appearances. However, the Nationals will look to help him get back on track and in order to utilize him as a lefty option out of the bullpen. To clear room for Krook, Washington designated righty hurler Andre Granillo for assignment and optioned right-hander Zak Kent to Triple-A Rochester.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!