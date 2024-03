The Orioles optioned Krook to minor-league camp Saturday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Krook was acquired by the Orioles on Feb. 18 after being designated for assignment by the Yankees five days prior. Krook has allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out seven over 4.0 innings in spring training. He'll start 2024 in the minors and look to work his way back to the big leagues.