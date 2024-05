Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that Burdi (hip) could head out on a minor-league rehab assignment soon, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Placed on the 15-day injured list April 19 with right hip inflammation, Burdi doesn't look as though he'll be in store for an especially lengthy stint on the shelf. Burdi struck out eight over 6.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen prior to being placed on the IL.