Burdi completed a perfect one-third of an inning to record a hold in Friday's 2-0 win against Tampa Bay.

Burdi came off the injured list Friday after missing three weeks due to right hip inflammation. He was called upon in the seventh frame to face Richie Palacios with two outs and a runner on first base, and the right-hander threw three pitches before Isaac Paredes was thrown out attempting to steal to end the inning. Burdi has yet to give up a run over 6.2 frames this season, and he's collected three holds along with a victory across eight outings.