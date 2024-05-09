Manager Aaron Boone said Thursday that Burdi (hip) will return from the injured list Friday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Burdi has been on the IL since April 19 due to right hip inflammation. He pitched in a rehab game at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday, striking out all three batters he faced in his lone inning of work. The 31-year-old reliever has yet to allow a run through 6.1 frames this season, and he will likely pitch in middle relief upon returning to the Yankees' bullpen.