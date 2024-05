The Yankees placed Burdi on the 15-day injured list Friday with right hip inflammation.

Burdi was only able to get through one-third of an inning during Thursday's win over Seattle, striking out one batter and walking the other two men he faced. It's unclear whether or not his hip had any impact on his performance, but the 31-year-old righty will now miss at least the next 15 days nonetheless. Yoendrys Gomez will come up from Triple-A to take Burdi's spot in the bullpen.