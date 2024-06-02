Burdi recently received a platelet-rich plasma injection for the hip inflammation that caused him to go on the 15-day injured list May 24,MLB.com reports.

The injury is a "flare-up" of the same issue that forced Burdi on the IL in mid-April. He came back from that stint on the IL and pitched in five games before being shelved again. Burdi has been wild but relatively effective when able to pitch this season, posting a 12:9 K:BB over 9.2 frames while recording a 1.86 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and three holds.