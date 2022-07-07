Rodriguez (suspension) signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees on June 21.

After signing with the organization, Rodriguez reported to the Yankees' spring training complex in Tampa to ramp up after he had remained on the open market since being non-tendered by Atlanta in late November. Rodriguez was then handed an 80-game suspension for violating MLB's performance-enhancing drugs policy prior to Opening Day, but he'll be available for minor-league action now that the ban has been served. Rodriguez is expected to see his initial appearances in the rookie-level Florida Complex League, but he'll eventually settle in the bullpen at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Rodriguez is just a year removed from saving a career-high 14 games while posting a 2.94 ERA and 0.93 WHIP in 64.1 big-league innings, so it wouldn't be a surprise if he ends up resurfacing on the Yankees' roster during the second half of the season.