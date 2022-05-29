Brantly re-signed Saturday with the Yankees on a minor-league contract.
Upon clearing waivers Friday, Brantly declined his outright assignment to the Yankees' Triple-A affiliate at Scanton/Wilkes-Barre and opted for free agency, only to re-sign with the organization on a minor-league deal a day later. Though neither Jose Trevino nor Kyle Higashioka have performed at a high level as the Yankees' primary catchers this season, Brantly, a 32-year-old journeyman, won't be viewed as a solution behind the plate at the big-league level while the two backstops are both healthy and available.
