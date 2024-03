Brantly was informed Friday that he did not make the big-league roster out of spring training, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Brantly joined the Rays on a minor-league deal in January, and he was in the mix to back up Rene Pinto behind the dish. He hit well across 16 plate appearances in Grapefruit League action, and the team has said they hope to keep Brantly in the organization to serve as depth.