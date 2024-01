Brantly signed a minor-league contract with the Rays on Monday.

The deal includes an invitation to big-league spring training, where Brantly will presumably get the chance to compete for the Rays' No. 2 catching gig heading into Opening Day. The 34-year-old journeyman backstop spent last season in the Toronto organization, slashing .271/.390/.361 over 177 plate appearances with Triple-A Buffalo before he was cut loose in July.