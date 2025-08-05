Rob Brantly: Cut by Miami
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Marlins released Brantly on Monday.
Brantly appeared in three games for the Marlins in April before landing on the injured list due to a strained right lat and then knee inflammation before he was designated for assignment July 14 once he was activated. The veteran backstop accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Jacksonville after clearing waivers, but he'll end up being cut loose despite slashing .359/.390/.590 over 41 plate appearances with Miami's top affiliate. Now a free agent, Brantly could land a minor-league deal with an organization that's short on catching depth.
More News
-
Marlins' Rob Brantly: Sent outright to Triple-A•
-
Marlins' Rob Brantly: Activated, DFA'd by Marlins•
-
Marlins' Rob Brantly: Cleared to resume rehab assignment•
-
Marlins' Rob Brantly: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Marlins' Rob Brantly: Moved to 60-day IL•
-
Marlins' Rob Brantly: Sent to IL with lat strain•