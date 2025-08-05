default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Marlins released Brantly on Monday.

Brantly appeared in three games for the Marlins in April before landing on the injured list due to a strained right lat and then knee inflammation before he was designated for assignment July 14 once he was activated. The veteran backstop accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Jacksonville after clearing waivers, but he'll end up being cut loose despite slashing .359/.390/.590 over 41 plate appearances with Miami's top affiliate. Now a free agent, Brantly could land a minor-league deal with an organization that's short on catching depth.

More News