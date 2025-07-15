Marlins' Rob Brantly: Activated, DFA'd by Marlins
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brantly (lat/knee) was activated from the 60-day injured list and then designated for assignment Monday.
Brantly was placed on the 15-day injured list April 21 due to a right lat strain, and he was later transferred to the 60-day IL to clear a spot on the 40-man roster. He'll head to waivers following Monday's transaction and would presumably report to Triple-A Jacksonville if he doesn't receive any interest.
More News
-
Marlins' Rob Brantly: Cleared to resume rehab assignment•
-
Marlins' Rob Brantly: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Marlins' Rob Brantly: Moved to 60-day IL•
-
Marlins' Rob Brantly: Sent to IL with lat strain•
-
Marlins' Rob Brantly: Three hits in Thursday's loss•
-
Marlins' Rob Brantly: Making 2025 debut Sunday•