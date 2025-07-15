Brantly (lat/knee) was activated from the 60-day injured list and then designated for assignment Monday.

Brantly was placed on the 15-day injured list April 21 due to a right lat strain, and he was later transferred to the 60-day IL to clear a spot on the 40-man roster. He'll head to waivers following Monday's transaction and would presumably report to Triple-A Jacksonville if he doesn't receive any interest.