The Marlins outrighted Brantly to Triple-A Jacksonville on Wednesday.

He's no longer on the 40-man roster, but Brantly will remain in the organization as catching depth. The 35-year-old went 3-for-7 at the plate earlier this season for Miami before missing nearly three months with a right lat strain and later a knee issue.

