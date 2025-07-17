Marlins' Rob Brantly: Sent outright to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Marlins outrighted Brantly to Triple-A Jacksonville on Wednesday.
He's no longer on the 40-man roster, but Brantly will remain in the organization as catching depth. The 35-year-old went 3-for-7 at the plate earlier this season for Miami before missing nearly three months with a right lat strain and later a knee issue.
