Brantly (lat/knee) was cleared to resume his rehab assignment at Triple-A Jacksonville on Sunday, Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com reports.

Brantly didn't end up playing Sunday after Jacksonville's game against Charlotte was rained out, but the veteran catcher seems to be healthy again after left knee inflammation caused him to be pulled off his previous assignment with the Triple-A club about three weeks ago. The 35-year-old was initially placed on the injured list April 21 due to a right lat strain, though that injury no longer appears to be much of a concern. Once he completes his rehab assignment, Brantly could be activated from the 60-day IL and designated for assignment, as the Marlins are already carrying three catchers on the 26-man active roster (Agustin Ramirez, Nick Fortes and Liam Hicks) and wouldn't appear to have room for him.