The Blue Jays released Brantly on Friday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Brantly was slashing .271/.390/.361 across 177 plate appearances with Triple-A Buffalo, and he'll now attempt to latch on with a new organization. His performance should earn him a minor-league deal, though a promotion to the majors this season remains unlikely.
