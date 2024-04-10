Kahnle (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session Friday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Kahnle has been working his way back from a right shoulder issue that first cropped up late last season. He should need a few bullpen sessions and/or live batting practice sessions before being cleared for a rehab assignment.
