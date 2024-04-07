Kahnle (shoulder) is slated to resume throwing in the bullpen during the upcoming week, per MLB.com.

Kahnle ended last season on the injured list due to right shoulder inflammation, and the issue delayed his offseason throwing program, causing the Yankees to bring him along slowly during spring training. The veteran struggled to bounce back following a live throwing session in late March and subsequently had his throwing program slowed again, but he now appears set to resume a ramp-up. It's not yet clear when Kahnle may begin a rehab assignment, but it's still possible he can join the big-league bullpen by the end of April if he doesn't experience any further setbacks.