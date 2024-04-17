Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that Kahnle (shoulder) will need to throw 1-to-2 more bullpen sessions before progressing to facing hitters, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Kahnle threw off the mound Tuesday for the second time since he had his rehab slowed because of a lingering shoulder issue. It would appear he should be ready for his first live batting practice session next week and he'll likely need at least a couple of those before being cleared for a rehab assignment.