The Yankees placed Kahnle (shoulder) on the 15-day injured list Thursday.

Kahnle wasn't able to pitch in any Grapefruit League games after a bout with right shoulder inflammation delayed his throwing program over the offseason and put him well behind the Yankees' other pitchers at the start of spring training. The veteran righty should be close to facing hitters if he hasn't already, but he'll likely require multiple minor-league rehab appearances before he's ready to make his 2024 debut with the Yankees.